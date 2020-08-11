Tuesday, August 11, 2020

WWE RAW Total Viewership Stays Steady, RAW Underground Week 2 Slightly Dips (8/10)

Ratings are in

By Andrew Ravens
WWE RAW SmackDown
WWE RAW & SmackDown

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.722 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from last week, which did 1.714 million viewers and a 0.51 demo rating.

Just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.473 million viewers. The third hour dropped despite the second week of RAW Underground, but last week’s third hour was down as well from the 1.610 million viewers.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

  • Hour 1: 1.811 million, 0.50 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 2: 1.754 million, 0.46 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 3: 1.601 million, 0.46 in the 18-49 Demo

This week’s RAW featured Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton, Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match, the second week of RAW Underground, the return of Mickie James, and more. 

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 1.962 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 1.894 million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 1.956 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 1.892 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets. 

The first hour drew 1.924 million viewers while the second hour did 1.880 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 1.911 million viewers while the second hour did 1.956 million viewers. 

SmackDown pulled in a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.50 rating as last week’s show.

