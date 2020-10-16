Friday, October 16, 2020

WWE Raw Underground “Considered Done” (Report)

By Michael Reichlin
WWE’s Raw Underground concept appears to be winding down. The latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Shane McMahon’s underground fight club concept is, “considered done” for now.

Raw Underground premiered in August and ran for approximately two months, but we haven’t seen anything from it in recent weeks.

WWE did not film any Raw Underground segments for the September 28th episode of Raw due to the company’s most recent round of COVID-19 infections. There was no sign of it on the October 5th or 12th episodes, either.

There is concern in WWE about another COVID outbreak. WWE had been using NXT talent, Performance Center trainees and outside extras Raw Underground fights and as extras in the crowd. The decision was made to isolate WWE Superstars as much as possible, which contributed to this ‘hiatius.’

Riddick Moss, Dabba-Kato and Arturo Ruas were featured prominently on RAW Underground. All three competitors were drafted to the Raw brand as part of the 2020 WWE Draft. It remains to be seen how they will be used in the weeks and months ahead.

