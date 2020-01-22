WWE RAW Viewership (1/20)

The WWE RAW viewership numbers are in.

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 2.380 million viewers in Wichita, KS at the Intrust Bank Arena on the USA Network, which is up from the 2.030 million viewers the previous week.

RAW Viewership

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

Hour 1: 2.548 million – Last Week: 2.218

Hour 2: 2.492 million – Last Week: 2.059

Hour 3: 2.101 million – Last Week: 1.814

The episode was expected to increase in its viewership from last week. The reason for that is due to the lack of competition it faced as well as it serving as the go-home show for RAW heading into the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event this Sunday.

Here is the hourly 18-49 demos breakdown:

Hour 1: 0.90 – Last Week: 0.66

Hour 2: 0.87 – Last Week: 0.61

Hour 3: 0.73 – Last Week: 0.56

Some of the matches that took place include United States Champion Andrade (w/Zelina Vega) defeats Rey Mysterio in a ladder match, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Becky Lynch defeats Kairi Sane in a non-title match, Buddy Murphy & Seth Rollins (w/Akam & Rezar) defeat The Viking Raiders for the RAW Tag Team Titles, Erick Rowan defeats Matt Hardy, and Bobby Lashley & Lana defeat Liv Morgan & Rusev in the headliner.

There was also a segment with Paul Heyman and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

WWE will attempt to increase its viewership for RAW next week, which shouldn’t be an issue due to no sports competition that the show will face compared to last week with the NCAA National Football Championship game on ESPN that was drew big ratings.

