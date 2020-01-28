WWE RAW Viewership (1/27)

The WWE RAW viewership numbers are in.

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 2.402 million viewers in San Antonio, TX at the AT&T Center on the USA Network, which is up from the 2.380 million viewers the previous week.

RAW Viewership

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

Hour 1: 2.541 million – Last Week: 2.548

Hour 2: 2.441 million – Last Week: 2.492

Hour 3: 2.224 million – Last Week: 2.101

The episode was expected to increase in its viewership from last week. The reason for that is due to the lack of competition it faced as well as it serving as the post-show for RAW coming out of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event this past Sunday.

Here is the hourly 18-49 demos breakdown:

Hour 1: 0.81 – Last Week: 0.90

Hour 2: 0.76 – Last Week: 0.87

Hour 3: 0.72 – Last Week: 0.73

Some of the matches that took place include Drew McIntyre vs. The OC (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows), Rey Mysterio vs. MVP, RAW Tag Team Champions Buddy Murphy & Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe, Humberto Carrillo vs. United States Champion Andrade, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, and Liv Morgan vs. Lana.

There was also a segment with WWE Hall of Famer Edge talking about his return to WWE that led to an angle with Randy Orton. Also, Drew McIntyre declared which title he will challenge for at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida this April.

After earning the right to do so by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, McIntyre will challenge Brock Lesnar, who made an appearance on this show, for the WWE Title at the biggest event of the year for the company.

WWE will attempt to increase its viewership for Monday Night RAW next week due to no sports competition and the road to WrestleMania on its way.

