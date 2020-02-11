WWE RAW Viewership (2/10)

The WWE RAW viewership numbers are in.

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 2.337 million viewers in Ontario, CA at the Toyota Arena on the USA Network, which is up from the 2.168 million viewers the previous week.

RAW Viewership

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

Hour 1: 2.411 million – Last Week: 2.318

Hour 2: 2.396 million – Last Week: 2.164

Hour 3: 2.204 million – Last Week: 2.022

The episode was expected to increase in its viewership from last week. The reason for that is due to the lack of competition it faced as well as it serving as featuring the fallout from last week.

Here is the hourly 18-49 demos breakdown:

Hour 1: 0.81 – Last Week: 0.72

Hour 2: 0.81 – Last Week: 0.66

Hour 3: 0.77 – Last Week: 0.63

Some of the matches that took place include RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (w/Kairi Sane), Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Cedric Alexander, Ricochet vs. Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black vs. Akira Tozawa, and AOP (Akam & Rezar), Murphy & Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) in an eight-man tag team match.

There was also a segment with Matt Hardy and Randy Orton where Hardy confronted Orton over attacking Edge. Hardy was attacked as a way to write him off of TV.

WWE will attempt to increase its viewership for Monday Night RAW next week due to no sports competition and the road to WrestleMania on its way.

