WWE RAW Viewership (2/17)

The WWE RAW viewership numbers are in.

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 2.437 million viewers in Everett, WA at the Angel of the Winds Arena on the USA Network, which is up from the 2.337 million viewers the previous week. This was the highest-rated episode thus far this year.

RAW Viewership

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

Hour 1: 2.671 million – Last Week: 2.411

Hour 2: 2.559 million – Last Week: 2.396

Hour 3: 2.082 million – Last Week: 2.204

The episode was expected to increase in its viewership from last week. WWE will attempt to increase its viewership for Monday Night RAW next week due to it serving as the go-home show of Raw for Super ShowDown.

Here is the hourly 18-49 demos breakdown:

Hour 1: 0.87 – Last Week: 0.81

Hour 2: 0.82 – Last Week: 0.81

Hour 3: 0.68 – Last Week: 0.77

Some of the matches that took place include Aleister Black vs. Erick Rowan, Drew McIntyre vs. MVP, Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley (w/Zelina Vega, Lana) vs. Humberto Carrillo and Rusev, Natalya vs. Kairi Sane (w/Asuka), Ricochet vs. Karl Anderson, and Kevin Owens and “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Murphy and “AOP” Akam and Rezar

There was also a segment with Randy Orton attacking Matt Hardy again as well as Seth Rollins giving a sermon.

