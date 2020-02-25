WWE RAW Viewership (2/24)

The WWE RAW viewership numbers are in.

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 2.210 million viewers in Winnipeg, Manitoba at the Bell MTS Place on the USA Network, which is down from the 2.437 million viewers the previous week.

RAW Viewership

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

Hour 1: 2.278 million – Last Week: 2.671

Hour 2: 2.246 million – Last Week: 2.559

Hour 3: 2.106 million – Last Week: 2.082

The episode was expected to maintain in its viewership from last week. WWE will attempt to increase its viewership for Monday Night RAW next week due to it serving as the post-show of Raw for Super ShowDown.

Here is the hourly 18-49 demos breakdown:

Hour 1: 0.73 – Last Week: 0.87

Hour 2: 0.71 – Last Week: 0.82

Hour 3: 0.68 – Last Week: 0.68

Some of the matches that took place include Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet vs. Luke Gallows, Aleister Black vs. Erick Rowan, Seth Rollins (w/Murphy) vs. Montez Ford, and Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens.

There was also a segment with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to promote his match with Ricochet at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event.

In case you missed the show, you can check out the five takeaways here.

