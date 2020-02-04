WWE RAW Viewership (2/3)

The WWE RAW viewership numbers are in.

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 2.168 million viewers in Salt Lake City, UT at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on the USA Network, which is down from the 2.402 million viewers the previous week.

RAW Viewership

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

Hour 1: 2.318 million – Last Week: 2.541

Hour 2: 2.164 million – Last Week: 2.441

Hour 3: 2.022 million – Last Week: 2.224

The episode was expected to increase in its viewership from last week. The reason for that is due to the lack of competition it faced as well as it serving as featuring the fallout from Randy Orton’s attack on WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Here is the hourly 18-49 demos breakdown:

Hour 1: 0.72 – Last Week: 0.81

Hour 2: 0.66 – Last Week: 0.76

Hour 3: 0.63 – Last Week: 0.72

Some of the matches that took place include Liv Morgan vs. Lana, AOP & Buddy Murphy (Akam & Rezar) (w/Seth Rollins) vs. Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar), Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega), Asuka (w/Kairi Sane) vs. Natalya, and Ricochet vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a WWE Title #1 Contendership Triple Threat Match.

There was also a segment with Randy Orton talking about why he attacked WWE Hall of Famer Edge last week.

WWE will attempt to increase its viewership for Monday Night RAW next week due to no sports competition and the road to WrestleMania on its way.

