WWE RAW Viewership (4/6)

The WWE RAW viewership numbers are in.

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 2.010 million viewers in on the USA Network, which is up from the 1.923 million viewers the previous week.

Last week’s show was the lowest viewership for 2020 thus far and the go-home edition of WrestleMania 36 for the RAW brand.

RAW Viewership

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

Hour 1: 2.311 million (2.139 Last Week), 0.78 Demo (0.63 Last Week)

Hour 2: 2.063 million (1.986 Last Week), 0.69 Demo (0.61 Last Week)

Hour 3: 1.925 million (1.646 Last Week), 0.64 Demo (0.51 Last Week)

The episode was expected to increase its viewership from last week. The reason for that was due to it serving as the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW. WWE will attempt to increase its viewership for Monday Night RAW next week.

Some of the matches that took place include Asuka vs. Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Angel Garza, Austin Theory & Zelina Vega in a six-person tag team match, Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews in a lengthy match that nearly went 30-minutes.

RAW featured Seth Rollins in action in a squash match following his battle with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. The in-ring return of Nia Jax occurred after she was on the sidelines for nearly a year due to injury.

Finally, the main event saw the return of The Big Show, who challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title.