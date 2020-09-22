Tuesday, September 22, 2020

WWE RAW Viewership Dips Against Week 2 Of Monday Night Football (9/21)

Ratings are in

By Andrew Ravens
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.667 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week, which did 1.689 million viewers, but up from the 0.50 demo rating. 

Despite loading up the show last week that included a Steel Cage Match, RAW got hit pretty hard by the premiere of Monday Night Football for the league on ESPN. 

This week, WWE only had to deal with one NFL game that aired on both ABC and ESPN. This was the Clash of Champions go-home show of RAW. 

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.210 million viewers. Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

  • Hour 1: 1.746 million, 0.51 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 2: 1.692 million, 0.50 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 3: 1.565 million, 0.48 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.037 million viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2.329 million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 1.954 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was down from the 2.261 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets. 

The first hour drew 1.922 million viewers while the second hour did 1.986 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.236 million viewers while the second hour did 2.286  million viewers. 

SmackDown pulled in a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from the 0.60 rating as last week’s show.

