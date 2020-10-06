WWE RAW Viewership Down Against Two NFL Games (10/5)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.686 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week, which did 1.822 million viewers and 0.54 demo rating.

WWE had to deal with not just one NFL game that aired on ESPN, which was between the 49ers and Packers that had 8.652 million viewers, but also an earlier game on CBS between Patriots and Chiefs that averaged 13 million viewers.

Unlike last week, which was the post-Clash of Champions episode of RAW, there was no special theme, but rather the final RAW before this year’s Draft.

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.334 million viewers. Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 1.791 million, 0.56 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.666 million, 0.55 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.601 million, 0.49 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.155 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2.110 million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 2.042 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 2.032 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 2.105 million viewers while the second hour did 1.980 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.050 million viewers while the second hour did 2.014 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from 0.50 rating as last week’s show.

WWE SmackDown Results (10/2): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, The Fiend Attacks