WWE RAW Viewership Down For Season Premiere (10/19)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.777 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week, which did 1.855 million viewers and 0.57 demo rating.

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.341 million viewers. This marked the first episode of RAW with its new roster after last week’s Draft and the go-home show for Sunday’s Hell in a Cell event.

- Advertisement -

WWE went up against an NFL game that aired on ESPN, which was between the Cardinals and Cowboys that had 11.317 million viewers.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 1.806 million, 0.50 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.835 million, 0.56 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.689 million, 0.49 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.124 million viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2.178 million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 1.987 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 2.087 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 1.978 million viewers while the second hour did 1.995 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.156 million viewers while the second hour did 2.017 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from 0.50 rating as last week’s show.

WWE SmackDown Results (10/16): Reigns vs. Strowman, Daniel Bryan Returns