WWE RAW Viewership Down From Last Week’s ‘Championship Monday’ (6/29)

Viewership data is in for Monday’s WWE RAW and Friday’s SmackDown. Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

RAW Viewership

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.735 million viewers, which is down from the 1.922 million viewers last week.

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.862 million, 0.54 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.751 million, 0.48 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.592 million, 0.43 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

SmackDown averaged 2.174 million viewers on FOX in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. This is up from the 2.072 million viewers that the show did for the previous week’s episode of SmackDown.

The show averaged 2.174 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 2.089 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 2.271 million viewers while the second hour did 2.076 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.147 million viewers while the second hour did 2.031 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.50 rating as last week’s show.

