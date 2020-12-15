WWE RAW Viewership Down, Sets All-Time Record Low (12/14)

Monday’s WWE Raw averaged 1.526 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is an all-time low for WWE’s flagship show.

By comparison, last week’s Raw had 1.736 million viewers and the 0.52 demo rating. Just one year ago, viewership was 2.150 million.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, which was the “go home” show before this weekend’s WWE TLC PPV.

Hour 1: 1.627 million, 0.44 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.512 million, 0.41 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.441 million, 0.38 in the 18-49 Demo

For the first time ever, last week’s AEW Dynamite did a better rating in the key demo than all 3 hours of Raw.

WWE went up against the NFL on ESPN. The Browns vs. Ravens game topped 12.422 million viewers.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.206 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2.130 that the show did for the previous week on FOX.

The overnight rating was 2.106million viewers, which was up from 2.029 a week ago. The first hour did 2.141 million viewers while hour two did 2.071 million viewers. This was up from a week ago with hour one doing 2.053 and hour two doing 2.016 .

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from 0.60 rating as last week’s show.