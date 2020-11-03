WWE RAW Viewership Down, Sets All-Time Record Low For Third Hour (11/2)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.656 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week, which did 1.732 million viewers and 0.51 demo rating.

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.135 million viewers. The biggest thing to note is the third hour setting its all-time low.

WWE went up against an NFL game that aired on ESPN, which was between the Buccaneers and Giants that had 11.703 million viewers.

RAW: 1.656 million



Third hour did an all-time record low 1.455 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 3, 2020

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 1.747 million, 0.50 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.767 million, 0.52 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.455 million, 0.43 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.286 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 881,000 viewers that the show did for the previous week on FS1, which aired on the television network because of the World Series game that aired on FOX instead and did over 8 million viewers.

The overnight rating was 2.133 million viewers. The first hour did 2.115 million viewers while hour two did 2.151 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from 0.25 rating as last week’s show.

SmackDown was expected to drop in viewership because FS1 is in far fewer homes than big FOX, but with it back normal, the increase was also expected.

