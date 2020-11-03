Wednesday, November 4, 2020

WWE RAW Viewership Down, Sets All-Time Record Low For Third Hour (11/2)

Ratings are in

By Andrew Ravens
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.656 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week, which did 1.732 million viewers and 0.51 demo rating. 

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.135 million viewers. The biggest thing to note is the third hour setting its all-time low. 

- Advertisement -

WWE went up against an NFL game that aired on ESPN, which was between the Buccaneers and Giants that had 11.703 million viewers. 

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

  • Hour 1: 1.747 million, 0.50 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 2: 1.767 million, 0.52 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 3: 1.455 million, 0.43 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.286 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 881,000 viewers that the show did for the previous week on FS1, which aired on the television network because of the World Series game that aired on FOX instead and did over 8 million viewers. 

The overnight rating was 2.133 million viewers. The first hour did 2.115 million viewers while hour two did 2.151 million viewers. 

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from 0.25 rating as last week’s show.

SmackDown was expected to drop in viewership because FS1 is in far fewer homes than big FOX, but with it back normal, the increase was also expected. 

Latest On Sting’s WWE Status After His Merchandise Was Pulled

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (11/2): Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre battled The Miz and John Morrison in a Handicap...
Read more
Wrestling News

News On Long-Term Plans For Roman Reigns & The Usos

The Usos might soon be adopting the same shirtless look alongside new theme music as they align with Roman Reigns' new SmackDown...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega On Wanting To Keep Her Marriage To Aleister Black A Secret, Triple H’s Reaction

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has opened up about her marriage to fellow WWE Superstar Aleister Black. She recently joined Lilian Garcia for...
Read more
WWE

Goldberg Talks Who Was ‘The Man’ In WCW

Former WWE Universal Champion and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the Talk’n Shop podcast with co-hosts Luke Gallows and...
Read more
AEW

‘AEW Games’ Announcement Coming Next Week

AEW has fans waiting to see a video game announcement.  On Monday afternoon, they sent out a teaser video stating to follow...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Down, Sets All-Time Record Low For Third Hour (11/2)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.656 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
Impact

Su Yung & Rich Swann Celebrate Husband-Wife World Championships

While their marriage isn't acknowledged on-air, Su Yung and Rich Swann are both world champions in Impact Wrestling. At Impact's Bound For...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega On Wanting To Keep Her Marriage To Aleister Black A Secret, Triple H’s Reaction

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has opened up about her marriage to fellow WWE Superstar Aleister Black. She recently joined Lilian Garcia for...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mustafa Ali Explains The Logic Behind RETRIBUTION’s Names

RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali has addressed why the stable's members have names like T-BAR, Slapjack, Mace, and Reckoning. Ali...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mick Foley Says WWE Is Letting Him Keep His Cameo Account (For Now)

WWE legend Mick Foley says the company is letting him keep his Cameo account for the time being. The Hardcore legend did...
Read more
Wrestling News

Reckoning Calls Asuka A “Dancing Clown” & Says She’s Coming For RAW Women’s Title

The last female member left in Retribution is Reckoning (aka Mia Yim). Based on comments she made in a YouTube exclusive video,...
Read more
NWA

Allysin Kay Announces Her Free Agency, Gone From The NWA

Former NWA Women's Champion, Allysin Kay, has revealed she is officially a free agent. She had last been a member of the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ryback Talks Paige’s Ongoing Twitch Battle with WWE

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed the ongoing Twitch 'battle' between WWE and Paige. Saraya (Paige) has been vocal about the recent...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC