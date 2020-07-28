WWE RAW Viewership Down, Third Hour Drops Below 1.5 Million Viewers (7/27)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.620 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was virtually even with last week, which did 1.628 million viewers and a 0.46 demo rating.

The positive is that WWE is staying steady compared to the number that the show did two weeks ago, which was the least-watched episode in the 27-year history of the show.

The bad news is that just one year ago, Raw averaged 2.321 million viewers and the third hour for the show plunged.

Third hour of RAW, which was actually great in terms of in-ring wrestling, hits a brand new all-time low, 1.463 million. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 28, 2020

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 1.699 million, 0.52 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.688 million, 0.50 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.463 million, 0.41 in the 18-49 Demo

This week’s RAW featured two extreme Rules rematches such as Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Sasha Banks. WWE also kicked off the build to SummerSlam by making two title matches official.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 1.924 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 1.912 million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 1.971 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 1.893 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 1.985 million viewers while the second hour did 1.956 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 1.919 million viewers while the second hour did 1.867million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.50 rating as last week’s show.