WWE RAW “Night Of Grudge Matches” Does All-Time Low 1.5 Million Viewers

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW drew the lowest viewership in the history of WWE’s flagship show.

Below is a breakdown of the numbers for Raw and Friday’s SmackDown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

RAW Viewership

Monday’s ‘Night of Grudge Matches’ episode averaged 1.561 million viewers (0.48 in the 18-49 demo), down from 1.687 million last week.

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.580 million, 0.49 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.599 million, 0.48 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.504 million, 0.48 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 1.9 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 1.777 million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 1.905 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 1.777 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 1.930 million viewers while the second hour did 1.879 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 1.797 million viewers while the second hour did 1.756 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.50 rating as last week’s show.