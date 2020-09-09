Wednesday, September 9, 2020

WWE RAW Viewership Drops For Second Straight Week (9/7)

Ratings are in

By Andrew Ravens
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.725 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week, which did 1.896 million viewers and a 0.58 demo rating. 

In fact, viewership numbers have fallen the past two weeks after hitting just over two million viewers two weeks ago for the post-SummerSlam episode. This was the Labor Day edition of RAW. 

- Advertisement -

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.507million viewers. Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

  • Hour 1: 1.762 million, 0.48 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 2: 1.800 million, 0.50 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 3: 1.613 million, 0.45 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.129 million viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2.144 million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 2.066 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was down from the 2.181  million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets. 

The first hour drew 2.018 million viewers while the second hour did 2.113 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.210 million viewers while the second hour did 2.151  million viewers. 

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.60 rating as last week’s show.

Trending Articles

Impact

Heath Slater Claims Several WWE Superstars Are Interested In Joining Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater has claimed other WWE Superstars want to join him in Impact Wrestling during an interview with TV...
Read more
AEW

Rey Mysterio Turned Down Huge Contract Offer From AEW To Stay With WWE

Up until recently, Rey Mysterio was deciding whether or not he would be staying with WWE.  The two sides...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 9/8: Rich Swann Returns To Confront Eric Young

Impact Wrestling presented a big show last night on AXS TV and Twitch. The show featured a match for the Impact Tag...
Read more
NWA

Ken Anderson Reflects On Being Told ‘Funny Doesn’t Draw Money’ In WWE

National Wrestling Alliance's Ken Anderson has reflected on a disagreement he had with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon during his time...
Read more
Wrestling News

Stephanie McMahon: Vince McMahon ‘Listens To The Fans’

Stephanie McMahon recently explained how her father, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, "listens to the fans" during an interview with Gary...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

New Details On WWE’s Crackdown On Talent Monetizing Third-Party Services

WWE has come under fire in recent weeks regarding the company's classification of talent as independent contractors. Earlier this...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Drops For Second Straight Week (9/7)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.725 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
AEW

AEW Officially Signs Tay Conti

All Elite Wrestling has officially signed former NXT roster member, Tay Conti to a contract. Conti competed in the recent AEW Women's...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 9/8: Rich Swann Returns To Confront Eric Young

Impact Wrestling presented a big show last night on AXS TV and Twitch. The show featured a match for the Impact Tag...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 9/9: Lance Archer Claims #1 Contender Spot

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight's edition of Dynamite. Lance Archer is now the newly top-ranked contender for Jon...
Read more
NXT

Adam Cole On How The Undisputed Era Would Do On The Main Roster

Since 2017, The Undisputed Era has been dominating NXT. At one point, the faction held the NXT, North American, and Tag-Team Championships...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Reveals 2020 G1 Climax Participants

The G1 Climax tournament this year will begin on September 19th, 2020 in Osaka. New Japan Pro Wrestling has just released the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eve Torres Reveals She & Her Husband Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Eve Torres noted on Instagram recently that her family returned home early from vacation due to her husband, Rener Gracie, testing positive...
Read more
Wrestling News

Stephanie McMahon: Vince McMahon ‘Listens To The Fans’

Stephanie McMahon recently explained how her father, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, "listens to the fans" during an interview with Gary...
Read more
Impact

Eric Bischoff Talks About Recent WWE Tenure, AJ Styles In TNA

Former SmackDown Executive Director and WCW President Eric Bischoff has opened up about his recent stint working for WWE. 
Read more
NWA

Ken Anderson Reflects On Being Told ‘Funny Doesn’t Draw Money’ In WWE

National Wrestling Alliance's Ken Anderson has reflected on a disagreement he had with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon during his time...
Read more
Impact

Heath Slater Claims Several WWE Superstars Are Interested In Joining Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater has claimed other WWE Superstars want to join him in Impact Wrestling during an interview with TV...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC