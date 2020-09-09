WWE RAW Viewership Drops For Second Straight Week (9/7)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.725 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week, which did 1.896 million viewers and a 0.58 demo rating.

In fact, viewership numbers have fallen the past two weeks after hitting just over two million viewers two weeks ago for the post-SummerSlam episode. This was the Labor Day edition of RAW.

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.507million viewers. Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 1.762 million, 0.48 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.800 million, 0.50 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.613 million, 0.45 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.129 million viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2.144 million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 2.066 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was down from the 2.181 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 2.018 million viewers while the second hour did 2.113 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.210 million viewers while the second hour did 2.151 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.60 rating as last week’s show.