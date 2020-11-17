Tuesday, November 17, 2020

WWE RAW Viewership Increases, Big Title Match Helps Third Hour (11/16)

Ratings are in

By Andrew Ravens
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.778 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from last week in total viewers, which did 1.690 million viewers, but down for the 0.54 demo rating. 

WWE went up against an NFL game that aired on ESPN, which was between the Vikings and Bears that had 11.450 million viewers. 

- Advertisement -

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.127 million viewers. This show not only served as the go-home show for Survivor Series but also featured WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre as well as RAW Tag Team Champions New Day vs. The Hurt Business. These matches were done to help boost ratings for a week. 

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

  • Hour 1: 1.868 million, 0.55 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 2: 1.740 million, 0.48 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 3: 1.728 million, 0.50 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.234 million viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2.315 that the show did for the previous week on FOX.

The overnight rating was 2.142 million viewers, which was down from 2.209 a week ago. The first hour did 2.111 million viewers while hour two did 2.172 million viewers. This was up from a week ago with hour one doing 2.312 and hour two doing 2.155. 

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from 0.70 rating as last week’s show.

Aleister Black Denied Request For Transfer To NXT

Trending Articles

WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/16): McIntyre vs. Orton For The WWE Title, RETRIBUTION

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Survivor Series this...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker Appearing On Hot Ones To Eat “Wings Of Death”

The Undertaker is set to face what may be his gravest challenge to date. The Dead Man is doing...
Read more
WWE

WrestleMania Main Event, Randy Orton Fined, Prime Time Episodes Added To WWE Network

The current plan for the main event of WrestleMania 37 remains WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Edge. According WrestleVotes, WWE has also...
Read more
Wrestling News

More Details On Zelina Vega’s WWE Release, Internal Resentment

More details have emerged regarding former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega's recent release. Zelina Vega's refusal to adhere to WWE's...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Increases, Big Title Match Helps Third Hour (11/16)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.778 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from...
Read more
Impact

Kurt Angle Had Talks With Impact Wrestling About Possible Return (Report)

Kurt Angle could've made a return to Impact Wrestling earlier this year.  The promotion reportedly made a strong push...
Read more
Impact

Don Callis Says Kenny Omega Would Have Signed With Impact If Not For AEW

When Don Callis was hired by Impact Wrestling in 2018, he had his eyes set on bringing in Chris Jericho and Kenny...
Read more
Wrestling News

Finn Balor Teases New Incarnation Of “The Club”

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, several former members of Bullet Club still are. Finn Balor is...
Read more
WWE

Another WWE Legend Will Be At Survivor Series (Spoiler)

WWE will celebrate The Undertaker's legendary career this Sunday at Survivor Series. His 30 year reign of darkness comes to an end,...
Read more
WWE

Retribution Has Taken Over WWE’s Twitter Account

WWE faction Retribution has executed a hostile takeover of the company's official Twitter account, @WWE. On Tuesday morning, the WWE Twitter account...
Read more
MLW

Alexander Hammerstone Says He Almost Quit Wrestling After WWE Tryout

MLW is set to return to new programming tomorrow night. A new episode of Fusion will air for the first time since...
Read more
Wrestling News

Marti Belle Announces She Is A Free Agent & No Longer With The NWA

Marti Belle is no longer under contract with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). In a Twitter post sent out Tuesday morning, Belle...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC