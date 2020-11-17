WWE RAW Viewership Increases, Big Title Match Helps Third Hour (11/16)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.778 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from last week in total viewers, which did 1.690 million viewers, but down for the 0.54 demo rating.

WWE went up against an NFL game that aired on ESPN, which was between the Vikings and Bears that had 11.450 million viewers.

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.127 million viewers. This show not only served as the go-home show for Survivor Series but also featured WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre as well as RAW Tag Team Champions New Day vs. The Hurt Business. These matches were done to help boost ratings for a week.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 1.868 million, 0.55 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.740 million, 0.48 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.728 million, 0.50 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.234 million viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2.315 that the show did for the previous week on FOX.

The overnight rating was 2.142 million viewers, which was down from 2.209 a week ago. The first hour did 2.111 million viewers while hour two did 2.172 million viewers. This was up from a week ago with hour one doing 2.312 and hour two doing 2.155.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from 0.70 rating as last week’s show.

