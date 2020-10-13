WWE RAW Viewership Increases For Draft Night Two (10/12)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.855 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from last week, which did 1.686 million viewers and 0.52 demo rating.

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.279 million viewers. This marked the second night of this year’s Draft.

WWE had to deal with just one NFL game that aired on ESPN, which was between the Saints and Chargers that had 10.654 million viewers. Last week’s show faced two NFL games.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 2.006 million, 0.60 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.884 million, 0.59 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.676 million, 0.52 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.178 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2.155million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 2.087 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 2.042 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 2.156 million viewers while the second hour did 2.017 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.105 million viewers while the second hour did 1.980 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from 0.50 rating as last week’s show.