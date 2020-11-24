WWE RAW Viewership Increases For Survivor Series Fallout (11/23)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.808 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from last week in total viewers, which did 1.778 million viewers and the 0.51 demo rating.

WWE went up against an NFL game that aired on ESPN, which was between the Buccaneers and Rams that had 12.612 million viewers.

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.109 million viewers. This show served as the post-Survivor Series edition of the red brand and started a qualifying tournament for the #1 contender to the WWE Title.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 1.904 million, 0.61 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.826 million, 0.58 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.694 million, 0.51 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.326 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2.234 that the show did for the previous week on FOX.

The overnight rating was 2.215 million viewers, which was up from 2.142 a week ago. The first hour did 2.202 million viewers while hour two did 2.228 million viewers. This was up from a week ago with hour one doing 2.111 and hour two doing 2.172.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from 0.60 rating as last week’s show.

