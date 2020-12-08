Tuesday, December 8, 2020
WWE RAW Viewership & Key Demo Slightly Down Again (12/7)

Ratings are in

By Andrew Ravens
WWE RAW
Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.736 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week in total viewers, which did 1.741 million viewers and the 0.53 demo rating. 

WWE went up against an NFL game that aired on ESPN, which was between the 49ers and Bills that had 7.763 million viewers. 

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.130 million viewers. Next week’s show should be up as it will serve as the go-home show for the TLC PPV. 

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

  • Hour 1: 1.852 million, 0.55 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 2: 1.775 million, 0.52 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 3: 1.583 million, 0.47 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.130 million viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2.141 that the show did for the previous week on FOX.

The overnight rating was 2.029 million viewers, which was down from 1.987 a week ago. The first hour did 2.053 million viewers while hour two did 2.016 million viewers. This was up from a week ago with hour one doing 2.016 and hour two doing 1.957. 

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from 0.60 rating as last week’s show.

