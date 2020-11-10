Wednesday, November 11, 2020

WWE RAW Viewership Rebounds After Setting All-Time Record Low For Third Hour Last Week (11/9)

Ratings are in

By Andrew Ravens
WWE RAW
Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.690 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from last week, which did 1.656 million viewers and 0.48 demo rating. 

WWE went up against an NFL game that aired on ESPN, which was between the Patriots and Jets that had 9.828 million viewers. 

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.135 million viewers. The biggest thing to note is the third hour rebounded after setting its all-time low last week with 1.455 million.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

  • Hour 1: 1.847 million, 0.58 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 2: 1.690 million, 0.53 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 3: 1.532 million, 0.49 in the 18-49 Demo

WWE Champion Randy Orton, The Miz and John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day served as the main event.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.135 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2.286 that the show did for the previous week on FX.

The overnight rating was 2.209 million viewers. The first hour did 2.312 million viewers while hour two did 2.155 million viewers. This was up from the 2.133 a week ago with hour one doing 2.115 and hour two doing 2.151. 

SmackDown pulled in a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from 0.60 rating as last week’s show.

WWE Releases Tony Chimel & Other Employees

