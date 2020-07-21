WWE Raw Viewership Rebounds 4% From Last Week’s All-Time Low

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.628 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demo. This was a 4% increase over last week, which did 1.561 million viewers and was the least-watched episode in the 27-year history of the show.
One year ago, Raw averaged 3.093 million viewers, which is alarming on many levels.
Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:
- Hour 1: 1.740 million viewers
- Hour 2: 1.609 million viewers
- Hour 3: 1.535 million viewers
This week’s Raw featured fallout from Sunday night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Top items on the show included Randy Orton vs. Big Show in a non-sanctioned match, Kairi Sane’s final match (against Bayley) before returning to Japan and the surprise return of Mustafa Ali.
SmackDown Viewership
Friday’s SmackDown averaged 1.912 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 1.900 million viewers that the show did for the previous week.
SmackDown averaged 1.893 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was down from the 1.905 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.
The first hour drew 1.919 million viewers while the second hour did 1.867 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 1.930 million viewers while the second hour did 1.879 million viewers.
SmackDown pulled in a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from the 0.50 rating as last week’s show.