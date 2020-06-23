WWE RAW Viewership Sees Dip For ‘Championship Monday’ (6/22)

Viewership data is in for Monday’s WWE RAW and Friday’s SmackDown. Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

RAW Viewership

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.922 million viewers, which is down from the 1.940 million viewers last week.

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.035 million, 0.58 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.950 million, 0.53 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.782 million, 0.49 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

SmackDown averaged 2.072 million viewers on FOX in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. This is up from the 2.065 million viewers that the show did for the previous week’s episode of SmackDown.

The show averaged 2.089million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 2.016 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 2.147 million viewers while the second hour did 2.031 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.036 million viewers while the second hour did 1.996 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.50 rating as last week’s show.

