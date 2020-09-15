WWE RAW Viewership Slightly Down Against Monday Night Football (9/14)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.689 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week, which did 1.725 million viewers, but up from the 0.47 demo rating.

The summer is over and that means that the NFL is back. Monday featured the premiere of Monday Night Football for the league on ESPN, which had two games. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Giants did 10.762 and Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans had 7.697.

- Advertisement -

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2,.272 million viewers. Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 1.812 million, 0.52 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.734 million, 0.52 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.521 million, 0.45 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.329 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2.129 million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 2.261 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 2.066 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 2.236 million viewers while the second hour did 2.286 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.018 million viewers while the second hour did 2.113 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.60 rating as last week’s show.

WWE SmackDown Results (9/11): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, Firefly Fun House