Wednesday, December 2, 2020

WWE RAW Viewership & Demo Down This Week (11/30)

Ratings are in

By Andrew Ravens
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.741 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week in total viewers, which did 1.808 million viewers and the 0.57 demo rating. 

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.208 million viewers. The viewership was expected to drop this week after last week’s show, which served as the post-Survivor Series edition, although WWE did have a big Sudden Death Triple Threat Match in the third hour on Monday’s show. 

WWE went up against an NFL game that aired on ESPN, which was between the Seahawks and Eagles that had 11.376 million viewers. 

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

  • Hour 1: 1.828 million, 0.56 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 2: 1.763 million, 0.53 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 3: 1.632 million, 0.49 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.141 million viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2.326  that the show did for the previous week on FOX.

The overnight rating was 1.987 million viewers, which was down from 2.215 a week ago. The first hour did 2.016 million viewers while hour two did 1.957million viewers. This was up from a week ago with hour one doing 2.202 and hour two doing 2.228. 

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from 0.70 rating as last week’s show.

WWE RAW Viewership & Demo Down This Week (11/30)

