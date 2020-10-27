WWE RAW Viewership Stays Steady For Post-Hell In A Cell Edition (10/26)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.732 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week, which did 1.777 million viewers and 0.52 demo rating.

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.133 million viewers. This marked the post show for Sunday’s Hell in a Cell event.

WWE went up against an NFL game that aired on ESPN, which was between the Bears and Rams that had 10.501 million viewers.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 1.859 million, 0.54 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.752 million, 0.51 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.585 million, 0.47 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 881,000 viewers on FS1. This is down from the 2.124 million viewers that the show did for the previous week on FOX. This show aired on the television network because of the World Series game that aired on FOX instead and did over 8 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from 0.60 rating as last week’s show.

SmackDown was expected to drop in viewership because FS1 is in far fewer homes than big FOX. Thus, for Friday’s show this coming week, ratings are expected to be back to normal as it will be back on FOX.