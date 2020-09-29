Tuesday, September 29, 2020

WWE RAW Viewership Up Against Big Monday Night Football Game (9/28)

Ratings are in

By Andrew Ravens
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.822 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from last week, which did 1.667 million viewers, but up from the 0.49  demo rating. 

Heading into the night, many thought that this show could set its record low, which was previously set with 1.561 million viewers in July. 

WWE had to deal with one NFL game that aired on ESPN, which was a major game between the Ravens and Chiefs that did 14 million viewers. This was the post-Clash of Champions episode of RAW. 

To compare, just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.570 million viewers. Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

  • Hour 1: 1.956 million, 0.58 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 2: 1.824 million, 0.54 in the 18-49 Demo
  • Hour 3: 1.687 million, 0.52 in the 18-49 Demo

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.110 million viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2.037 million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 2.032 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 1.954 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets. 

The first hour drew 2.050 million viewers while the second hour did 2.014 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 1.922 million viewers while the second hour did 1.986  million viewers. 

SmackDown pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from the 0.50 rating as last week’s show.

