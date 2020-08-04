WWE RAW Viewership Up, RAW Underground Debut Does 1.6 Million Viewers (8/3)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.714 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from last week, which did 1.620 million viewers and a 0.47 demo rating.

WWE is staying steady with its current trend of numbers, but it has to be brought up that just one year ago, RAW averaged 2.473 million viewers. The third hour dropped despite the debut of RAW Underground.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 1.710 million, 0.48 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.824 million, 0.55 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.610 million, 0.51 in the 18-49 Demo

This week’s RAW featured a minor tease of a new anarchist group, the return of Shane McMahon, and his reveal of RAW Underground. The show opened with a United States Title Match between Apollo Crews and MVP.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 1.894 million viewers on FOX. This is down from the 1.924 million viewers that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown averaged 1.892 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was down from the 1.971 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

The first hour drew 1.873 million viewers while the second hour did 1.911 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 1.985 million viewers while the second hour did 1.956 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.50 rating as last week’s show.