WWE Releases 15+ Superstars (Updated)

WWE has announced that several members of its roster have been released. The company noted today in a press release that budget cuts were coming and would include talent releases.

The following talent was let go on Wednesday by WWE:

Drake Maverick

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Lio Rush

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Kurt Angle

Aiden English

Erik Rowan

Sarah Logan

Mike Chioda

Primo & Epico Colon

Mike Kanellis (Bennett)

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

In addition to on-screen talent, many backstage WWE producers were also released.

Reactions to WWE Releases

Kurt Angle posted the following after news of his release broke:

I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

Maverick had just been confirmed for the upcoming NXT Cruiserweight tournament that is scheduled to begin airing on NXT tonight. He sent out the following on Twitter:

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson had just signed new deals with the company last summer.

This is the second time EC3 has been released from the company. He was let go in 2013 after signing with the company in 2008. He made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling and then returned to the company in 2018. EC3 is a 4x 24/7 champion on the main roster.

The people closest to me know this is something I’ve been struggling with wanting for the better part of the last year.



Happy to say I gave this journey my best and MORE excited for the future! ?? — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) April 15, 2020

This is also the second time that Curt Hawkins has been released from the company. He was let go from his contract in 2013 and then returned to the company in 2016. Hawkins is a 2x WWE tag team champion along with Zack Ryder. Hawkins sent out the following:

Last time I got fired I had a really funny tweet in response to it. Doesn’t really feel appropriate today. I will say this, a lot of very talented ppl lost their jobs today and out of this disaster the PRO WRESTLING community will rise stronger than ever! ?? — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 15, 2020

…Oh, and the @HeathSlaterOMRB seminar at @CreateAPro Wrestling is gonna be ???!! — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 15, 2020

Lio Rush signed with the company in 2017 and is a former Cruiserweight Champion. He posted the following statement:

Eric Young signed with WWE in 2016 and had been working backstage as a producer as well.

Heath Slater becomes the 3rd member of 3MB to get fired from WWE at one point in their career. The other two have since comeback to win world titles.

Dolph Ziggler posted the following in relation to the releases:

awesome wrestlers lost their job today, in the midst of everything going on it may not mean a lot to you & that’s ok. But it means a lot to me. If you can, root for them, checkout their @PWTees page & @BookCameo

If u have a fav independent pro having a rough time, send their info — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 15, 2020

Will Ospreay had the following to say on the news:

There needs to be no smart arse comments on this matter.



A lot of my friends have lost their jobs. In a situation where they can’t just jump to another ship as we are all on the same boat.



I pray all of you find your feet in this disaster.



Much love to you all ? — ???? ??????? • ????????? (@WillOspreay) April 15, 2020

Lance Storm closed to the Storm Wrestling Academy to begin working as a producer in WWE was also let go today. He posted the following:

My best to all who, like me, lost their jobs today. To those still on the job, hold down the fort for us. It was my pleasure to work with you all these past 4 month. I hope we will all get a chance to work together again. Stay strong, stay safe. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 15, 2020

Fit Finlay is someone largely credited with the success of WWE’s women’s divisions. He was let go today and posted the following: