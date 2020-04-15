WWE Releases 15+ Superstars (Updated)

WWE has announced that several members of its roster have been released. The company noted today in a press release that budget cuts were coming and would include talent releases.
The following talent was let go on Wednesday by WWE:
- Drake Maverick
- Luke Gallows
- Karl Anderson
- EC3
- Curt Hawkins
- Lio Rush
- Heath Slater
- Eric Young
- Kurt Angle
- Aiden English
- Erik Rowan
- Sarah Logan
- Mike Chioda
- Primo & Epico Colon
- Mike Kanellis (Bennett)
- Maria Kanellis
- Zack Ryder
- No Way Jose
- Deonna Purrazzo
In addition to on-screen talent, many backstage WWE producers were also released.
Reactions to WWE Releases
Kurt Angle posted the following after news of his release broke:
Maverick had just been confirmed for the upcoming NXT Cruiserweight tournament that is scheduled to begin airing on NXT tonight. He sent out the following on Twitter:
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson had just signed new deals with the company last summer.
This is the second time EC3 has been released from the company. He was let go in 2013 after signing with the company in 2008. He made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling and then returned to the company in 2018. EC3 is a 4x 24/7 champion on the main roster.
This is also the second time that Curt Hawkins has been released from the company. He was let go from his contract in 2013 and then returned to the company in 2016. Hawkins is a 2x WWE tag team champion along with Zack Ryder. Hawkins sent out the following:
Lio Rush signed with the company in 2017 and is a former Cruiserweight Champion. He posted the following statement:
Eric Young signed with WWE in 2016 and had been working backstage as a producer as well.
Heath Slater becomes the 3rd member of 3MB to get fired from WWE at one point in their career. The other two have since comeback to win world titles.
Dolph Ziggler posted the following in relation to the releases:
Will Ospreay had the following to say on the news:
Lance Storm closed to the Storm Wrestling Academy to begin working as a producer in WWE was also let go today. He posted the following:
Fit Finlay is someone largely credited with the success of WWE’s women’s divisions. He was let go today and posted the following: