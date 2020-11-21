WWE Releases Executive Vice President

WWE has reportedly released the Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales & Partnerships and Head of International John Brody this week.

According to reports from PWInsider, the company executive was released either on Wednesday or Thursday. A significant portion of his team had been furloughed earlier this year and many were let go later on.

The Global Sales & Partnerships division he oversaw had been shifted under the company’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon in August. Brody who was previously leading the department had been reporting to McMahon since then.

John Brody has been with the company for almost 6 years. He worked as an advisor before joining the promotion in a full-time capacity.

John was apparently a key member of the company’s Executive Committee which was responsible for providing strategic vision for their global sales operations.

This is not the only big release which has been confirmed recently and the firing of Zelina Vega after her disputes with the company over their third party edicts is still a hot topic of discussion.

After Brody, there are talks that the company could be looking to terminate more executives in near future and we’ll keep you updated on any such news.