WWE Releases Gallows & Anderson, EC3, Heath Slater, More

WWE has just announced that several members of its roster have been released. The company noted today in a press release that budget cuts were coming and would include talent releases.

The following wrestlers have been released from WWE:

Drake Maverick

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Lio Rush

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Kurt Angle

Aiden English

Maverick had just been confirmed for the upcoming NXT Cruiserweight tournament that is scheduled to begin airing on NXT tonight. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson had just signed new deals with the company last summer.

This is the second time EC3 has been released from the company. He was let go in 2013 after signing with the company in 2008. He made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling and then returned to the company in 2018. EC3 is a 4x 24/7 champion on the main roster.

This is also the second time that Curt Hawkins has been released from the company. He was let go from his contract in 2013 and then returned to the company in 2016. Hawkins is a 2x WWE tag team champion along with Zack Ryder.

Lio Rush signed with the company in 2017 and is a former Cruiserweight Champion.

Eric Young signed with WWE in 2016 and had been working backstage as a producer as well.

Heath Slater becomes the 3rd member of 3MB to get fired from WWE at one point in their career. The other two have since comeback to win world titles.