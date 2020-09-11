Friday, September 11, 2020

WWE Releases Mike Rotunda & Sarah Stock

Mike Rotunda and Sarah Stock have been released from WWE.

By Ian Carey
Mike Rotunda aka IRS

WWE has been releasing staff this week who had been furloughed at the start of the pandemic. According to a report from PW Insider, two names recently released include Mike Rotunda (the former IRS/VK Wallstreet) and Sarah Stock.

Rotunda had been with the company as a road agent since 2006. As the pandemic caused a halt to WWE live events, he was furloughed in April. Rotunda is the father of current WWE Superstars Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas. He is a 5x former WWE tag team champion having won the titles 3x with Ted Dibiase (as Money Inc) and twice with his brother-in-law Barry Windham.

- Advertisement -

Sarah Stock wrestled under the names Dark Angel and Sarita. She wrestled all over the world before signing with TNA in 2009. Stock then was hired by WWE in 2015 as a developmental trainer. Like many others, Stock was furloughed by the company in April.

It was also confirmed recently that longtime WWE employee Gerald Briscoe had also been released by the company. He had been with the company for 36 years working as a talent scout and in other roles. Briscoe had been furloughed in April as well.

Trending Articles

AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (9/9): Brodie Lee Defends TNT Title, Miro Debuts

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Jericho and MJF were interviewed upon arriving at Daily's Place. They both complimented...
Read more
WWE

Gerald Brisco Receives WWE Release Call From Vince McMahon, More WWE Releases Today

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco is no longer with the company after 36 years of service. Brisco took to Twitter this morning and announced...
Read more
AEW

Miro (Rusev) Comments On His AEW Debut

All Elite Wrestling's latest acquisition, Miro, has stressed he "meant every word" of his impassioned promo during last night's episode of Dynamite.
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette Talks Wade Barrett ‘Replacing’ Mauro Ranallo on NXT

Former WWE on screen personality and NWA commentator Jim Cornette recently commented on Mauro Ranallo leaving WWE and NXT.
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Releases Mike Rotunda & Sarah Stock

WWE has been releasing staff this week who had been furloughed at the start of the pandemic. According to a report from...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Jeff Hardy Says He Wants To Bring Willow Into WWE

Jeff Hardy recently mentioned that he would like to bring his Willow character to WWE. He even suggested he would like for...
Read more
Impact

Voice Of TNA Video Packages Barry Scott Has Passed Away

The man behind the legendary voice of TNA's promo packages, Barry Scott, has passed away. He was 65 years old at the...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Releases Mike Rotunda & Sarah Stock

WWE has been releasing staff this week who had been furloughed at the start of the pandemic. According to a report from...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Hits 1 Million Viewers For All Out Fallout, Sets 2020 High

Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place averaged 1.016 million viewers, up from 928,000 last week. This was...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette Talks Wade Barrett ‘Replacing’ Mauro Ranallo on NXT

Former WWE on screen personality and NWA commentator Jim Cornette recently commented on Mauro Ranallo leaving WWE and NXT.
Read more
WWE

John Cena To Host “Wipeout” On TBS

John Cena has his latest acting gig lined up as he’ll be hosting “Wipeout” on TBS. The former WWE...
Read more
AEW

Bully Ray Says That AEW’s Lance Archer Has Not Been “used in his wheelhouse for a while”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed AEW's ALL OUT PPV. Bully Ray would...
Read more
WWE

Gerald Brisco Receives WWE Release Call From Vince McMahon, More WWE Releases Today

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco is no longer with the company after 36 years of service. Brisco took to Twitter this morning and announced...
Read more
Wrestling News

Andrew Yang Says He Won’t Rest Until WWE’s Independent Contractor Policy Changes

Andrew Yang made headlines recently when he noted on Twitter that if he is in a position to cause change after the...
Read more
Wrestling News

AJ Styles Discusses WWE’s Third-Party Restrictions

AJ Styles has addressed WWE's recent edict regarding its Superstars utilizing third-party platforms to earn money. Acknowledging the situation during a recent...
Read more
AEW

Kurt Angle On Possible AEW Appearance: ‘It’s Off The Table’

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed how a deal with AEW is currently "off the table." Speaking...
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Reveals His Future In-Ring Plans In AEW

Former All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega has revealed his intention to return to singles competition. He made his feelings...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC