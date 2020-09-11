WWE Releases Mike Rotunda & Sarah Stock

WWE has been releasing staff this week who had been furloughed at the start of the pandemic. According to a report from PW Insider, two names recently released include Mike Rotunda (the former IRS/VK Wallstreet) and Sarah Stock.

Rotunda had been with the company as a road agent since 2006. As the pandemic caused a halt to WWE live events, he was furloughed in April. Rotunda is the father of current WWE Superstars Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas. He is a 5x former WWE tag team champion having won the titles 3x with Ted Dibiase (as Money Inc) and twice with his brother-in-law Barry Windham.

Sarah Stock wrestled under the names Dark Angel and Sarita. She wrestled all over the world before signing with TNA in 2009. Stock then was hired by WWE in 2015 as a developmental trainer. Like many others, Stock was furloughed by the company in April.

It was also confirmed recently that longtime WWE employee Gerald Briscoe had also been released by the company. He had been with the company for 36 years working as a talent scout and in other roles. Briscoe had been furloughed in April as well.