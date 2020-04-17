WWE Releases Several NXT Stars

As expected, WWE is continuing to release talent due to budget cuts and now the releases are coming from the NXT brand.

On Wednesday, WWE decided to release or furlough several wrestlers as well as producers from their contracts with the company.

WWE made it publicly known that they had plans to cut back on talent expenses in addition to other areas of business expenses due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

PWInsider.com reported today that the following NXT stars were released from WWE over the past few days:

Tino Sabbatelli

Cezar Bononi

Mars Wang

Taynara Conti

Nick Ogarelli also revealed that he was released. It should also be noted that there are some wrestlers who have been removed from the Performance Center roster page as well.

As of this writing, there have been no reports as to whether the following talent has been released: Edgar Lopez, Faisal Kurdi, Hussain Aldagal, Jorge Bolly, Marcos Gomes, Mohamed Fahim, and Omari Palmer.

The following talent was let go on Wednesday by WWE:

Drake Maverick

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Lio Rush

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Kurt Angle

Aiden English

Erik Rowan

Sarah Logan

Mike Chioda

Primo & Epico Colon

Mike Kanellis (Bennett)

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Kurt Angle Among Stars To React To WWE Talent Releases