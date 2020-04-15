WWE Releases Lance Storm, Fit Finlay, Shane Helms & More Producers

The WWE has been forced to make several layoffs due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced that the company has cut ties with several talents already, including Kurt Angle, EC3, Drake Maverick, Gallows & Anderson, and more. The company has now been forced to get rid of several producers.

You can check out the full list (so far) below; which is highlighted by notable names such as Mike Rotunda, Fit Finlay, Shane Helms, and more.

Billy Kidman

Mike Rotunda

Dave Finlay

Pat Buck

Shawn Daivari

Scott Armstrong

Sarah Stock

Shane Helms

Lance Storm

Of course, it’s very likely that this is only the beginning of more backstage cuts to come. The coronavirus pandemic continues to destroy the United States economy, and the WWE has obviously been affected as well. The company’s first COVID-19-related hurdle came with their biggest show fo the year. WrestleMania 36 was forced to be relocated from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida to WWE’s own Performance Center in Orlando.

Also, for the first time ever, WrestleMania took place in front of an empty crowd. No fans were allowed due to gathering restrictions, after the event was initially expected to draw over 70,000 fans. The card was also dramatically changed due to health concerns.

Now, WWE has been forced to let go of several talents, backstage personal, and more as the pandemic rages on. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.