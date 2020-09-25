WWE Releases Statement On Outbreak At Performance Center

WWE is dealing with multiple positive COVID-19 tests among talent and staff at the WWE Performance Center. The positive cases include talent assigned to the NXT roster as well. WWE issued a statement to the media recently regarding the situation.

“As part of ongoing testing protocols, WWE completed its second round of weekly COVID-19 testing on Tuesday. Individuals that tested positive will quarantine for 14 days, receive medical care, and then will only be cleared when they are symptom-free and test negative. Additionally, extensive contact tracing has taken place and other individuals have been placed in 14-day quarantine, and will then only be cleared after they test negative.”

WWE has not mentioned how many positive tests they are dealing with at the moment. Of talent currently assigned to NXT, Chelsea Green has publicly mentioned that they have tested positive recently.

AEW has also been dealing with multiple COVID-19 cases. Lance Archer publicly confirmed that he has tested positive for the virus. Brian Cage was not on Dynamite this week and had posted a Tweet about not feeling well.

NXT has enough content filmed to take them through to October 4th. According to PW Insider, no training is currently taking place at the Performance Center as they deal with the outbreak.