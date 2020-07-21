Details On WWE’s Plans For A Nation of Domination Reboot

WWE has been discussing the formation of a new Nation of Domination, the late 90’s faction comprised of African American wrestlers that launched Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson into the stratosphere.

WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons returned to television on Monday’s Raw. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, original plans for Raw involved Simmons jumpstarting a revamped version of The Nation.

“There was an idea, I don’t know if it was dropped,” said Dave Meltzer. “Originally it was going to be on the show for a revamping of the Nation of Domination and Ron Simmons was going to be apart of that angle But they dropped that angle for this show.”

Meltzer continued, They may be building to it later, they may have dropped it completely but they had brought him in for this angle, so, therefore, that’s why he was on television.”

Ron Simmons appeared in a backstage segment and delivered some encouraging words to Bobby Lashley and MVP. Benjamin teamed with Lashley & MVP later in the show. The group is going by the name, The Hurt Business.

Nation Of Domination History

The Nation of Domination debuted in WWE in late 1996. Faarooq was the leader of the faction and was originally joined by Clarence Mason, Crush, and the members of PG-13. Other members such as Savio Vega would soon join.

In the summer of 96, Faarooq fired Crush and Savio Vega from the faction. Kama Mustafa, D’Lo Brown, and briefly Ahmed Johnson would then comprise the group. Mark Henry would also join in 97.

The Rock took over leadership of the group in 1998. He kicked out Faarooq and added Owen Hart to the mix. The faction would fall from prominence as the Rock began to turn babyface that year only to later join up with Vince McMahon’s Corporation following Survivor Series 98.