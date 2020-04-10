WWE Reportedly Contacted Hulk Hogan For WrestleMania 36 Appearance

WWE had contacted Hulk Hogan for an appearance at WrestleMania 36 from the Performance Center but the two parties couldn’t agree to a deal, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

While the WWE Hall Of Famer has been vocal about wanting a retirement match in the company, The officials wanted the Hulkster to make an appearance as a special attraction and cut a promo, instead of being part of an in-ring segment or a match.

However, the two sides couldn’t agree on the financial terms of the deal and the plans for Hogan’s appearance at the Show Of Shows from Performance Center fell through.

Hulk Hogan was originally expected to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame as part of nWo with Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman during the WrestleMania weekend.

The induction ceremony alongside other shows planned for the grand weekend was cancelled due to the coronavirus and the company moved forward with only the PPV.

There is no word on what the company is planning for the Hall Of Fame now but speculation is that the ceremony could be held during the SummerSlam weekend in August later this year.

WrestleMania 36 was moved to the Performance Center due to coronavirus pandemic and the company then turned it into a two-nights streaming event.