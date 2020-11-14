Saturday, November 14, 2020

WWE Reportedly Denied Aleister Black’s Request To Make NXT Return

WWE denied Aleister Black's request to go back to NXT

By Andrew Ravens

Shortly after Aleister Black’s wife was released by WWE on Friday, an interesting report came out about his status with the company. 

WWE announced Zelina Vega’s release just minutes after she tweeted, “I support unionization.” 

- Advertisement -

It turns out that Black had tried to go back to WWE NXT where he found success as a top star for the brand only to be turned down. This is according to a new report by WrestleVotes. 

Although Black had hoped to work under Triple H once again, that request was denied. This all comes at an interesting time.

WrestleVotes tweeted, “There’s a bit more behind the scenes to the Zelina Vega release. Frustration from both sides is an understatement. While it can’t be directly tied to today’s news, Aleister Black recently requested to move back to NXT and was denied. Dissension amongst the parties involved.”

Of course, if Black could go back to NXT, a brand that he became the top champion in, it would mean that he would be away from Vince McMahon, who oversees all creative on the main roster – Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. 

Black was traded to SmackDown from Raw during this year’s Draft. It should be noted that Black didn’t appear on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. 

Zelina Vega On Wanting To Keep Her Marriage To Aleister Black A Secret, Triple H’s Reaction

Trending Articles

Featured

Zelina Vega Released By WWE

Zelina Vega is no longer under contract with WWE.  The company announced on Friday that they have decided to...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Why Zelina Vega Was Released By WWE

In a surprising move, WWE announced the release of Zelina Vega on Friday evening.  Pwinsider.com has a report as...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/13): Drew McIntyre & Roman Reigns, IC Title Match

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre appeared on SmackDown and faced Jey Uso in an...
Read more
WWE

Zelina Vega Issues Statement After WWE Release

Zelina Vega further commented on her departure from WWE when she made her return to Twitch.  On Friday, WWE...
Read more
WWE

WWE Offering Lower-Money Contracts To Released Talent

WWE released several wrestlers back in April and since that time, continues to release employees. The company just fired a number of...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

WWE Reportedly Denied Aleister Black’s Request To Make NXT Return

Shortly after Aleister Black’s wife was released by WWE on Friday, an interesting report came out about his status with the company. 
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks Says To Wrestle Bayley In WrestleMania Main Event Would Be A Dream Come True

Sasha Banks has moved on from feuding with Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title.  Digital Spy has an...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Reacts To Zelina Vega WWE Release

WWE recently hit the news again with their ongoing ‘third party’ edicts and are under pressure regarding the independent contractor statuses of...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Talks The Inner Workings of Booking a Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE Agent and current AEW on-screen Coach Arn Anderson recently discussed the Royal Rumble concept on his ARN podcast.
Read more
WWE

WWE Posting Job Adverts for Twitch Expansion

WWE recently hit the news again with their ongoing 'third party' edicts and are under pressure regarding the independent contractor statuses of...
Read more
AEW

Bully Ray Questions Jade Cargill Debut, Says She “Stood Out” Weeks Ago

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the official AEW 'debut' of Jade...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega Gets Labor Union President’s Support Following WWE Release

Zelina Vega is no longer working with WWE as the company announced on Friday, November 13, that she has been released from...
Read more
Wrestling News

Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb Signed For Dynamite, 13 Matches For Dark

AEW has booked an NWA Women's Championship rematch between Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa for AEW Dynamite next week. Deeb recently defeated...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC