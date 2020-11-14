WWE Reportedly Denied Aleister Black’s Request To Make NXT Return

Shortly after Aleister Black’s wife was released by WWE on Friday, an interesting report came out about his status with the company.

WWE announced Zelina Vega’s release just minutes after she tweeted, “I support unionization.”

It turns out that Black had tried to go back to WWE NXT where he found success as a top star for the brand only to be turned down. This is according to a new report by WrestleVotes.

Although Black had hoped to work under Triple H once again, that request was denied. This all comes at an interesting time.

WrestleVotes tweeted, “There’s a bit more behind the scenes to the Zelina Vega release. Frustration from both sides is an understatement. While it can’t be directly tied to today’s news, Aleister Black recently requested to move back to NXT and was denied. Dissension amongst the parties involved.”

Of course, if Black could go back to NXT, a brand that he became the top champion in, it would mean that he would be away from Vince McMahon, who oversees all creative on the main roster – Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

Black was traded to SmackDown from Raw during this year’s Draft. It should be noted that Black didn’t appear on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

