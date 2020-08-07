Friday, August 7, 2020

WWE Reportedly Gives Sareee Permission To Wrestle For Other Promotions

By Scott Lazara
Sareee has signed with WWE
WWE is reportedly allowing Sareee to wrestle for other promotions while she waits to move to the United States.

The top Japanese women’s wrestler signed with WWE in February of this year after impressing Triple H and other officials. She was scheduled to relocate to Orlando in March to begin training at the WWE Performance Center, but the COVID-19 pandemic but a hold on those plans.

Now Tokyo Sports reports that Sareee told WWE officials that she wanted to get back into the ring and wrestle as she’s been unable to due to the pandemic, and they have granted her permission to wrestle for other promotions and take on any opponent if she wants to.

Sareee reportedly said she was given permission to work elsewhere while she waits to start with WWE here in the US. While they have given her the OK to work for other promotions, it’s highly unlikely that she is able to work for a top company such as New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The 24 year old Sareee was signed to the Diana women’s promotion in Japan until inking a deal with WWE in February of this year. She is a two-time Diana World Champion and a one-time Diana Tag Team Champion. She has also held the Sendai Girls World Title, among others.

SourceTokyo Sports

