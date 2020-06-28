WWE Interested In Signing Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard was released from her contract with Impact Wrestling earlier this week. The 24-year-old has spent the last two years with the promotion. Things between the two sides took a turn after the onset of the pandemic as Blanchard was unwilling to leave Mexico for TV tapings. There was concern that if she left Mexico, she might not be able to return. She has been staying in the country with her fiance, Daga.

There are also reports that Blanchard failed to turn in taped promos for an episode of the show. Her contract with Impact was said to expire before Slammiversary and the two sides were unable to come to terms on her performing on the PPV.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has sent feelers out to Blanchard now that she is a free agent.

“I know she’s gotten feelers out from WWE, I don’t know AEW,” said Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. “It’s funny, if WWE signs her, I don’t think anyone says anything. If AEW signs her, I think that people will just go berserk on AEW signing her.”

Blanchard had been scheduled to take part in a 5-way world title match at Slammiversary. Both she and Michael Elgin have now been removed from that match, however.