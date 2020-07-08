WWE Reportedly Has Multiple Redesigned Championship Belts Ready

Having recently debuted a new version of its United States Championships, rumors indicate that WWE reportedly has multiple redesigned belts in place.

WWE reportedly has multiple new championship designs in place. Following the recently updated version of the WWE United States Championship, the company allegedly also has redesigned belts for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and the NXT Championship.

According to belt maker and seller @BeltFanDan, WWE has had new SmackDown Tag Team Championships ready since WrestleMania 35. Additionally, the rumored version of the updated NXT Championship will be a “larger version of the same design.”

NXT belt is being replaced with a larger version of the same design. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) July 8, 2020

Given that both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships are virtually identical, it would be interesting if WWE chose to replace one set but not the other.

Later tonight on WWE’s NXT: The Great American Bash special, Keith Lee will face off against Adam Cole. Lee is currently the NXT North American Champion, whereas Cole holds the NXT Championship. They clash in a Winner Take All matchup. It is unknown whether the winner will choose to keep both belts as individual championships, or perhaps consolidate them into one, leading to a debut of the redesigned NXT Championship.

This past Monday Night on RAW, WWE officially unveiled its new WWE United States Championship. The belt was revealed in a segment that featured both Bobby Lashley and MVP. This was done ahead of MVP’s championship bout with Apollo Crews at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.