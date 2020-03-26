WWE Reportedly Holds First Night Of WrestleMania Tapings On Wednesday

It has been confirmed before that WrestleMania 36 will be a taped show and new reports reveal that the company has already taped some important matches for the event.

Bryan Alvarez provided an update on the event on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live and he revealed that the company held the first day of WrestleMania tapings at the Performance Center this Wednesday.

The belief was that the officials will tape night one of the show on Wednesday and night two on Thursday. However, the report says that they have already filmed some of the bigger matches for the show.

Orange County officials recently announced a “stay at home” order that will come to effect from Thursday night and it will affect the company’s ability to film shows. So the WWE crew is working hard to get everything taped before the deadline.

The company is expected to tape all the shows until WrestleMania before this Thursday. No word yet on if the tapings will include the post WrestleMania episode of Raw as well but it was rumored to be the case.

WWE is taping the shows from multiple locations but other than the Performance Center, there is no news on any other facility that is being used. The Full Sail University campus is believed to be one of the locations but there is no confirmation of the same.

WrestleMania will be a two-night streaming event this year with the first night airing on Saturday, April 4 and night two airing on Sunday, April 5 at 7pm ET.