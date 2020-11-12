WWE Reportedly Interested In Re-Signing No Way Jose

Levis Valenzuela Jr, better known to wrestling fans as No Way Jose, was signed to WWE in 2015. The following year, he began portraying the No Way Jose character in NXT. He’d take the act to the main roster in 2018 but failed to make a big impact on the RAW brand. He was released along with many others in April.

According to a report from Fightful, however, WWE has interest in re-signing the 32-year-old. It is not altogether clear if he would be coming back under his old gimmick.

WWE recently filed to trademark the name “The Way” as well, leading to some speculation it could be related to Valenzuela’s return.

Shortly after being released, No Way Jose began taking indy bookings under the name Levy Valenz.

Over the summer, he released the below video:

He’s only wrestled one match on record since leaving WWE. That occurred in August when he appeared on a Lariato Pro show in Georgia. He teamed with Doc Gallows on the card and they defeated the team of Air Paris & Aleksandr Koloff. His last match in WWE was on April 13th when he dropped a match to Bobby Lashley on RAW.