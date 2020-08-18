WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier

WWE has a rich history of former UFC stars coming to the company and the list of people who successfully made the transition from the MMA world to the world of wrestling include people like Ken Shamrock and Ronda Rousey.

Now latest reports are suggesting that WWE officials are interested in bringing in another former UFC Champion to the promotion, though this time not in a wrestling capacity.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that WWE has interest in signing UFC veteran Daniel Cormier to the commentary team after he announced his retirement.

Though WWE officials are not the only ones interested in bringing Cormier into the company and Fox officials are also said to be interested in signing the UFC star for the SmackDown commentary team.

This is not the first time we are hearing about the company’s interest in Daniel Cormier. Similar reports surfaced online in 2019 and Daniel himself had confirmed that he even had talks with the promotion.

Although this doesn’t necessarily mean that he will make the transition as UFC also wants to keep the former champion around and Cormier has done some commentary work for the MMA league in the past.

The 41-year-old star announced his retirement from the MMA World on Saturday night after losing his fight against the UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic.

Despite all the talks, there is no word yet on what Daniel Cormier himself is planning for his future and it would be interesting to see where the retired star ends up.