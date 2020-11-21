Saturday, November 21, 2020

WWE Reportedly Looking To Expand NXT Programming

Could WWE be planning a second NXT show?

By Anutosh Bajpai
NXT WWE PC
NXT from the WWE Performance Center

NXT expanded its weekly programming from a one-hour show to a two-hour program last year and latest reports suggest that we might see a further extension of some sort for the Black and Yellow brand in the future.

According to reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H is going through the budget and trying to find a way to expand the NXT programming with some type of show.

- Advertisement -

The idea behind it is to get more ring time and exposure for the stacked NXT roster. Though there is no word on if the company could be considering a second TV show for the brand.

It’s possible that the officials might be looking to do some sort of local event for the NXT stars but it was noted that they won’t be doing regular non televised live events as they were doing prior to the pandemic.

Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the promotion to halt live events, the brand used to run two separate sets of house shows. One set saw the top NXT stars touring the major US cities while another group consisting of younger wrestlers ran smaller venues in Florida.

This is not the first time we are hearing about a second NXT show and reports have suggested that the company was looking to expand the NXT programming before the pandemic hit.

Now it would be interesting to see where these rejuvenated talks about expanding the NXT programming lead and if we see a second NXT show sometime in near future.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Finn Balor Teases New Incarnation Of “The Club”

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, several former members of Bullet Club still are. Finn Balor is a founding...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega Escorted Out Of Last Week’s WWE SmackDown Tapings

WWE announced Zelina Vega's release Friday afternoon, just minutes after she tweeted her support for unionization. Her abrupt departure from the company and the...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/20): Reigns & McIntyre, Murphy vs. Rollins

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series this Sunday. In...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest topic in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray on Zelina Vega Release: “When You Sign With WWE? They Own Every Single Thing You Do”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Zelina Vega's release from WWE. Thea Trinidad/Vega's release came as...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

CM Punk & Former WWE Writer Mock WWE Hiring New Lead Writer

WWE has a job advertisement out at the moment looking for a new lead writer. Both former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz and CM Punk...
Read more
AEW

Renee Paquette Opens Up About Pregnancy After Big Announcement

Jon Moxley casually mentioned that he had a pregnant wife at home during a promo on this week's episode of Dynamite and this is...
Read more
WWE

Bianca Belair On When She Found Out About Her WrestleMania Debut

Bianca Belair made her official main roster debut during the WrestleMania 36 event earlier this year and she then established herself as a member...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker On Who Should Have Ended The Streak Instead

A lot of people still believe that Brock Lesnar was not the right choice to end the undefeated WrestleMania streak of The Undertaker and...
Read more
WWE

Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Started Scripting Promos In WWE

WWE is often criticized for scripting the promos and matches of the superstars and during a recent interview, Chris Jericho revealed why Vince McMahon...
Read more
NXT

WWE Reportedly Looking To Expand NXT Programming

NXT expanded its weekly programming from a one-hour show to a two-hour program last year and latest reports suggest that we might see a...
Read more
WWE

WWE Releases Executive Vice President

WWE has reportedly released the Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales & Partnerships and Head of International John Brody this week. According to...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/20): Reigns & McIntyre, Murphy vs. Rollins

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series this Sunday. In...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC