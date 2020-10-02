WWE Reportedly Moving WrestleMania 37 To Raymond James Stadium

Kevin Owens may once again have his opportunity to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. News is coming in today that WWE is tentatively planning to move WrestleMania 37 from its planned venue of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to the originally planned WrestleMania 36 location of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The 55th edition of the NFL’s Super Bowl will be held in the same venue on February 7th, 2021.

Florida-based reporter Jon Alba and Inside the Ropes’ Garry Cassidy have been Tweeting about the news.

I was just about to run this within the hour but wanted to give #WWE a chance to comment and was waiting for a response. Multiple sources have told me as well WrestleMania may be on the move to Tampa, about a month after the Super Bowl is held at the same venue. https://t.co/vFjnxM0iry — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 2, 2020

Tentative Plans For WrestleMania 37

WWE was forced to move WrestleMani 36 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida to their WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The event was originally scheduled for April 5th but WWE changed the show to a 2-night event. This happened just weeks after other sporting leagues began shutting down due to the global pandemic.

Due to not having live fans in attendance for the first time in WrestleMania history, the event featured multiple “Cinematic Matches”. These included the Undertaker and AJ Styles’ Boneyard Match. Bray Wyatt and John Cena also met in a FireFly Fun House match on the show.