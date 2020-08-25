WWE Reportedly ‘Ripped Up’ Script For Raw An Hour Before The Show

It appears that the production of this week’s episode of Raw was a chaotic affair as reports reveal that the script for the show was changed just before the show went on air.

According to Mike Johnson of PWinsider, Vince McMahon arrived at the taping around and hour before the show and then WWE ‘ripped up’ the script for the event at around 7:20 PM:

“WWE pretty much ripped up the entire show around 7:20 PM, PWInsider.com has been told. Vince McMahon arrived at the taping around that time and at that point, began changing “just about everything” that was planned.”

The company is said to have changed most of the things that were planned for the episode and plans for the second and third hour were still not locked until very late.

This is not the first time we are hearing such news and in recent times, reports of things being changed late on the day of the shows have become somewhat common for WWE.

While many times these last-minute changes end up working in the favor of the company, more often than not they result in inconsistencies in the storylines and create confusion among fans.

This week’s episode of the Red Branded Show featured the build-up for the upcoming Payback PPV with the company booking almost half the card for the event in one night.

What did you think about this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw after the late changes? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.