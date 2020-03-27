WWE Reportedly Upset With AEW’s Brodie Lee Segment On Dynamite

This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode highlighted a segment featuring “The Exalted One” Brodie Lee with his fellow members of The Dark Order – Alex Reynolds and John Silver.

The much-discussed-vignette saw Brodie Lee have a steak dinner with Alex Reynolds and John Silver where he chided them for depending on their strength in numbers. He told them to get with the program in regards to what direction The Dark Order is heading in. While Lee was busy chastising, Silver tried to eat his steak before Lee finished his meal which angered him. He threw him out of the room.

After this happened, Alex Reynolds sneezed, which disturbed Lee very much, to the point where he kicked him out as well.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the entire segment was made to rib on Vince McMahon, and it didn’t sit too well with the company.

The part where Lee gets angry at Silver for eating his food before he finished his own meal is a reference to Vince getting upset whilst having a meal at Morton’s Steakhouse because he wanted to be the first to eat. Vince is also known to dislike sneezing a lot, and he gets very mad when someone around him sneezes.

Meltzer noted that people in the company were very upset with this segment by AEW.

This is just another segment by Lee needling Vince McMahon – as during last week Lee had said the following about his former boss: “You’re not the first out-of-touch old man to not believe in me. But I will make damn sure you are the last.”

You can watch the segment below:

What would you give to have dinner with The Exalted One @ThisBrodieLee..?



EVERYTHING. #JoinDarkOrder #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/T7QcNCsZtU — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 26, 2020

